Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lyft from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lyft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.49.

LYFT stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $765.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 65.35% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after purchasing an additional 156,320 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Lyft by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 29,451 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its position in Lyft by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Lyft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after buying an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

