Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.
TRQ stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after buying an additional 571,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 436,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.