Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

TRQ stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.31. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $21.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $317.80 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 41.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 10,054,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,457 shares during the period. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,020,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,777,000 after buying an additional 571,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,929,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,428,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the period. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,244,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 32.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,792,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after acquiring an additional 436,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

