Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $763,000 Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of H. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on H. TheStreet lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

In other news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $4,442,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 256,314 shares of company stock worth $18,818,421 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -12.80 and a beta of 1.52.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

