Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 271 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFUS. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 53.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Littelfuse during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 50.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 46.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $282.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.32 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $275.87 and a 200-day moving average of $264.54. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 15.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $687,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,507,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.