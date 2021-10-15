DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Cut to $125.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Truist from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.43.

Get DaVita alerts:

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. DaVita has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,410.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.