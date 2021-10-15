Alliance Global Partners Trims Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Target Price to C$20.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price target lowered by Alliance Global Partners from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CGC has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canopy Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$27.00 to C$22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.50 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.90.

Canopy Growth stock opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.11. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of $12.86 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 10.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canopy Growth will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 485.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

