GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GRWG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on GrowGeneration from $67.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on GrowGeneration in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on GrowGeneration from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrowGeneration from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, GrowGeneration presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $22.01 on Thursday. GrowGeneration has a 12 month low of $15.84 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 2.89.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $125.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.51 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of GrowGeneration in the first quarter worth $224,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 40,688.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,936 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in GrowGeneration by 7.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 16.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,913,000 after acquiring an additional 104,691 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,860,000 after acquiring an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.