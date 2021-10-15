ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACAD. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.93.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $17.78 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average of $20.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 0.66. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,518,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,932,000 after purchasing an additional 657,142 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,198,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,139,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737,601 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,377,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,735,000 after acquiring an additional 294,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,970,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,843,000 after buying an additional 761,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

