Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

LRCDF stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200 day moving average of $33.93. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

