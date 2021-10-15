UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PATH shares. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of UiPath from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 460,427 shares of company stock valued at $27,289,358. 28.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in UiPath in the second quarter valued at $1,521,290,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $806,729,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in UiPath in the second quarter valued at about $769,807,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at approximately $409,526,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,517,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.24.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.72 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that UiPath will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

