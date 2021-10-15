California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 22,795 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,557,235 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $69,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.1% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,543,768 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,626,000 after purchasing an additional 456,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,187,465 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,728,000 after purchasing an additional 85,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 16.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,090,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,579,000 after purchasing an additional 868,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $28.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $29.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.47%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

