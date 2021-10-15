California Public Employees Retirement System Has $76.41 Million Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Atlassian worth $76,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.00.

TEAM opened at $406.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $374.77 and its 200-day moving average is $290.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

