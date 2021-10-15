California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,243 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,031 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of ANSYS worth $67,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in ANSYS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,632 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in ANSYS by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS stock opened at $359.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $359.78 and a 200 day moving average of $352.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,462 shares of company stock valued at $23,456,562 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ANSYS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

