Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,057,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,494 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $25,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Alkermes during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alkermes by 600.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of ALKS opened at $31.85 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.62, a PEG ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 5.71% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $303.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALKS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

In related news, SVP David Joseph Gaffin sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Peterson Alva bought 1,650 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.22 per share, with a total value of $49,863.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,863. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.