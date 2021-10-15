ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 323,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ResMed were worth $79,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,138 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.05, for a total value of $695,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,410 shares of company stock worth $12,310,233. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Macquarie raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed stock opened at $254.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.79. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

