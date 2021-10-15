California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 557,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $83,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 56,140.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.76. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 55.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.56.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

