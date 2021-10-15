Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 899,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,673 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $29,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1,628.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.55.

Shares of VNT stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 12.73. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.19 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

