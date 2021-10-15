Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 133,002 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,233,210 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 133,002 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.44% of R1 RCM worth $27,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in R1 RCM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,156 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

R1 RCM stock opened at $22.71 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $31.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 49.25%. The business had revenue of $353.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $140,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,543 shares in the company, valued at $3,304,023.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

