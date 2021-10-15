Clearbridge Investments LLC Trims Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $33,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in IPG Photonics by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total value of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,925. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $162.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.05 and a 200 day moving average of $194.63. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 16.24%. The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on IPGP. Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.96.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

