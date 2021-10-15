Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases New Stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,160,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of 1847 Goedeker at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter worth about $578,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in 1847 Goedeker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 1847 Goedeker during the first quarter valued at about $163,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 1847 Goedeker alerts:

In related news, CEO Albert Fouerti purchased 330,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $973,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOED opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -0.82. 1847 Goedeker Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter. 1847 Goedeker had a negative net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.50%.

Separately, ThinkEquity began coverage on shares of 1847 Goedeker in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile

1847 Goedeker Inc operates an e-commerce platform for appliances and furniture in the United States. It also sells fitness equipment, plumbing fixtures, televisions, outdoor appliances, and patio furniture, as well as commercial appliances for builder and business clients. The company also provides appliance installation services and old appliance removal services.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED).

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.