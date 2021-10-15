Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $4.65 Million Position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,148 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Argo Group International worth $4,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Argo Group International by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Argo Group International in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $55.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -193.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

