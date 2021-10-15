Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 77,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in First American Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.35. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $75.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.43%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

