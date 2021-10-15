Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Short Interest Up 380.4% in September

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 978,500 shares, a growth of 380.4% from the September 15th total of 203,700 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $32.54.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.07 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company Inc’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PECO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PECO. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,539,000.

About Phillips Edison & Company Inc

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

