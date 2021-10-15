Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$53.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ATZAF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank increased their target price on Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aritzia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.57.

OTCMKTS:ATZAF opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. Aritzia has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $39.22.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

