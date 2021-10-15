BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BPMP. Mizuho lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BPMP stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. BP Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.22.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $29.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 134.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

