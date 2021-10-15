Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given “Sector Perform Market Weight” Rating at National Bank Financial

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “sector perform market weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

CJT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$300.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Cormark reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$275.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$250.83.

Shares of CJT opened at C$192.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$198.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$185.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The company has a market cap of C$3.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.86.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.90 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 6.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$542,587.50.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

