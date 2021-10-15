Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) Short Interest Down 77.3% in September

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRSA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 77.3% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition by 3,958.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sarissa Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sarissa Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRSA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. Sarissa Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29.

Sarissa Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

