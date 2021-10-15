UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11, RTT News reports. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $420.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $411.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $396.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $299.60 and a 52-week high of $433.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.70, for a total transaction of $2,909,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,185,327.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock worth $17,159,729. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after purchasing an additional 768,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

