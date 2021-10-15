Turners Automotive Group Limited (TRA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 17th

Turners Automotive Group Limited (ASX:TRA) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, October 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0474 per share on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.71.

Turners Automotive Group Company Profile

Turners Automotive Group Limited engages in the automotive retail business in New Zealand and Australia. It operates through: Automotive Retail, Finance, Credit Management, and Insurance segments. The Automotive retail segment engages in the purchasing and remarketing of motor vehicles, trucks, heavy machinery, and commercial goods.

