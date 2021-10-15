Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.94.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 28.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 77,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 19.1% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 38,914 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 15.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,345,559 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,054,000 after purchasing an additional 181,352 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 26.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $7.37 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

