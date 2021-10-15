Winnebago Industries (WGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect Winnebago Industries to post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $70.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.26. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $87.53.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 27.91%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Northcoast Research downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $55,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,212.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Winnebago Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.73% of Winnebago Industries worth $16,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.