The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Announces Earnings Results

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share.

NYSE PGR opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.65. The Progressive has a 1 year low of $84.89 and a 1 year high of $107.58. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,063 shares of company stock worth $8,373,977. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PGR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. reduced their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

