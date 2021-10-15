Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Century Therapeutics Inc. is a cell therapy company. It involved in developing induced pluripotent stem cell -derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology. Century Therapeutics Inc. is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IPSC. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

IPSC opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 18.97, a quick ratio of 18.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $16.29 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.53). As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Century Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $1,548,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,254,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,865,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,266,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,347,000. 30.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

