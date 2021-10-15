MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist dropped their target price on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Rowe increased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Friday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of MEIP stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. MEI Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $334.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.54.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.12. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 198.06%. The company had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Natixis bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

