Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.44, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.64. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $13.55 and a one year high of $26.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Land will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gladstone Land by 113.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,666,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,283 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 9.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,330,000 after purchasing an additional 156,400 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter worth about $14,436,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 69,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Land by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 64,750 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

