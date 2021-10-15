Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocuphire Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company’s product pipeline includes Nyxol Eye Drops(R) and APX3330. Ocuphire Pharma Inc., formerly known as Rexahn Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OCUP opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.44. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.68 and a 52 week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ocuphire Pharma will post -4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Pepose bought 12,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,738,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

