WH Smith’s (SMWH) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

SMWH stock opened at GBX 1,641.50 ($21.45) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -6.67. WH Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 927.69 ($12.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,638.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,702.06.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

