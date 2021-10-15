América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Increased to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Itau BBA Securities downgraded América Móvil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded América Móvil to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

NYSE:AMX opened at $17.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. América Móvil has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in América Móvil by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in América Móvil by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

About América Móvil

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

