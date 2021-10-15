Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 68,214 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $5,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $67.53 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

