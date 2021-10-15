Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Invests $5.48 Million in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 96,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,483,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $60.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $350.03 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

