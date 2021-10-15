Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 8,227 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.24% of Sally Beauty worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 105.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,787,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,846 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 19.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,855,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,028,000 after acquiring an additional 470,115 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,925,000 after acquiring an additional 382,494 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 47.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,538,000 after acquiring an additional 296,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sally Beauty by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,007,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,655,000 after acquiring an additional 271,129 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.92 per share, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,136 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,893.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James upgraded Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of SBH opened at $16.20 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.62.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.22 million. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

