LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 483,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,922 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $24,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XSVM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000.

XSVM stock opened at $52.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.15. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $55.58.

