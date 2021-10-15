LPL Financial LLC Purchases 405,894 Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) by 901.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.59% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $25,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.5% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 24,137 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,060.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 76,619.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 208,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $57.57 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.