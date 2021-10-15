LPL Financial LLC Has $26.55 Million Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 13.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 159,662 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,552 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $26,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $257,321,000 after acquiring an additional 135,010 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

In related news, COO David William Sides sold 3,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.38, for a total value of $527,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,945.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,504. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.67 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

