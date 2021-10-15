LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 638,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,206 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $28,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 8.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on VIAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $39.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.01 and a 52 week high of $101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 15.64%. Analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.