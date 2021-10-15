Natixis Sells 105,279 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Natixis lowered its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 105,279 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $28,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APD. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 32.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $831,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APD opened at $287.97 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.71. The company has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APD. Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.22.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

