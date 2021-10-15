Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $51.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $51.00 price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.38% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on Intel from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.55.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.43. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 189.2% during the second quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 295.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

