Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €63.00 by Nord/LB

Covestro (ETR:1COV) received a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

1COV has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €61.00 ($71.76) price objective on Covestro in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Covestro in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.46 ($80.54).

Covestro stock opened at €58.38 ($68.68) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €56.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of €56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.33. Covestro has a twelve month low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a twelve month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

