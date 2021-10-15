National Bank Financial Lowers Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial cut shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.27.

NYSE GOLD opened at $19.57 on Thursday. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 31.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

