NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Cowen

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average of $59.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.70. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 74.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 7,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $407,783.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,657.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 23,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total transaction of $1,413,189.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,459 shares of company stock worth $2,082,813. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in NanoString Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,641,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,586,000 after acquiring an additional 108,011 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,265,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 444.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

